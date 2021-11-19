Saints without Kamara, both offensive tackles vs. Eagles

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss his second straight game in Philadelphia on Sunday and New Orleans also will be without starting offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. Kamara also missed last week’s loss at Tennessee with a knee injury. He has 530 yards and three touchdowns rushing this season to go with a team-high 32 catches for 310 yards and four TDs receiving. Armstead also missed last weeks game with knee and shoulder injuries. Ramcyk will miss his first game this season with his knee injury.