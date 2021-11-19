Rookies Carter, AVT, Moore bright spots on offense for Jets

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have a few rookies on offense who are providing signs of hope for the future. Running back Michael Carter, left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and wide receiver Elijah Moore have all made immediate impacts. Quarterback Zach Wilson remains the focus for Jets and is still considered a potential franchise quarterback. The No. 2 overall pick will miss his fourth straight game while recovering from a sprained knee ligament but there’s optimism he could return next week. The Jets have struggled to a 2-7 start, but coaches are happy with the production from their rookies.