Power-play goals push Vancouver over Winnipeg, 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland scored power-play goals for the Vancouver Canucks to snap a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Defenseman Kyle Burroughs, with his first NHL goal, also scored for the Canucks who were 0-4-1 in their previous five games. Thatcher Demko stopped 36 shots. Nikolaj Ehlers and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets (9-4-4) who lost their second consecutive game. Eric Comrie had 26 saves.