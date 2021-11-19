Pelicans’ Louzada suspended for 25 games for drug violation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans reserve small forward Did Louzada has been suspended 25 games for violating the the NBA’s performance enhancing drug rules. Louzada’s suspension, announced by NBA spokesman Mark Broussard, began on Friday when the Pelicans hosted the Los Angeles Clippers. The 6-foot-5 Louzada joined the Pelicans last season. He has played in just two games this season and has not scored. Louzada is from Brazil and initially joined the NBA in 2019 when he was a second-round draft pick of the Atlanta Hawks.