PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt when they head west to face the Los Angeles Chargers. The team ruled Watt out due to hip and knee injuries suffered in last week’s tie with Detroit. Cornerback Joe Haden and starting left guard Kevin Dotson will also sit due to injury. The Steelers will have wide receiver Chase Claypool back after he missed last week with a toe injury.