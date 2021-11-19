Newton to start at QB for Panthers, Walker could still play

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule says Cam Newton will start Sunday at quarterback against the Washington Football Team. Rhule says P.J. Walker, who started in Carolina’s 34-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals last week, could still see action as well. Newton had two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing, the first two times he touched the ball against the Cardinals. He played 12% of the team’s offensive plays after signing with the team just three days before the game.