Harden rallies Nets to 115-113 win over Magic as Durant sits

By JEFFREY BERNSTEIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden had 36 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and the Brooklyn Nets overcame a 19-point deficit and the absence of Kevin Durant to beat the Orlando Magic 115-113. Durant did not play due to a right shoulder sprain. Harden was 19 for 20 from the free throw line. Patty Mills added 22 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 11 of his 15 in the fourth quarter. Jalen Suggs scored 21, while Franz Wagner and Chuma Okeke each had 17 for the Magic.