Global sports organizer tells members it wants to shut down

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — An organization of more than 100 Olympic and non-Olympic sports bodies has told members it is preparing to shut itself down within months. The Global Association of International Sports Federations also organizes multi-sport events including the World Urban Games and World Combat Games. Those are outside the formal control of the International Olympic Committee which has cautioned about a “proliferation” of sports events. The future of GAISF’s sports events is unclear. Members were told of a plan to dissolve GAISF in a letter from newly elected president Ivo Ferriani. He is also an IOC executive board member.