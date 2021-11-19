Giants’ Barkley on verge of returning from sprained ankle

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley seemingly is returning to the lineup for Monday night’s game in Florida against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barkley has missed the last four games after spraining an ankle against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 10. He was close to returning for a game against Las Vegas on Nov. 7 but he had a false negative COVID test and missed three days of practice. The Giants had a bye last weekend. Barkley said on Friday he is feeling a little sore but he is feeling OK otherwise.