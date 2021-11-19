Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:13 AM

FIFA changes playoff format for last 2 places at World Cup

KION 2020

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has changed the World Cup qualifying format for the intercontinental playoffs to be single-leg games at a neutral venue. The winners of the matches will earn the final two spots at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. FIFA cited “unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic” when scheduling the games for June. The games were slated for March in the pre-pandemic schedule. A host was not announced for the two games on June 13 and 14. The playoffs will involve teams from Asia, South America, Oceania and the North American region.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content