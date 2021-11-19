Eppler, joining Mets, embraces return to `intimidating’ NYC

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Eppler embraced the bright lights of the big city, promising on his first day as Mets general manager to pursue pricey free agents and create a perennial World Series contender. Hired late Thursday by owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson, Eppler was tasked with the responsibility of reversing an underachieving organization coming off consecutive losing seasons. Cohen and Eppler said during a digital news conference that money will flow.