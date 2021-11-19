Cavaliers G Sexton done for season following knee surgery

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton’s season is over after he suffered a left knee injury and underwent surgery. Cleveland’s leading scorer hurt his knee on Nov. 7 in a game against the New York Knicks. The Cavs didn’t provide an update until Friday, when they said Sexton underwent surgery on Wednesday in Atlanta. Sexton tore cartilage in his left knee. The 22-year-old Sexton averaged 16 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in Cleveland’s first 11 games. The Cavs have been ravaged by injuries. They were missing six regulars in Thursday night’s loss to Golden State.