Boutier makes big run for 65 to open 4-shot lead at Tiburon

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A dozen or so players were right in the mix at the CME Group Tour Championship. And then Celine Boutier took over. The 28-year-old from France made seven birdies over the last 10 holes and shot 65. That allowed her to open up a four-shot lead going into the weekend at Tiburon Golf Club. At stake is a $1.5 million payoff to the winner. That’s more than the entire purse at some LPGA events. Nelly Korda was five shots behind and Jin Young Ko was another shot back. Korda and Ko are battling to be LPGA player of the year.