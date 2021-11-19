Ball scores 32 points, Hornets hold off Pacers 121-118

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had a season-high 32 points along with 11 rebounds and eight assists and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Indiana Pacers 121-118 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory. Gordon Hayward added 25 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16 to finish off a 4-0 homestand that included wins over Golden State and Washington. Jeremy Lamb had 23 points for Indiana, and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points. The Pacers lost all three of their games on a trip to fall to 2-9 overall.