Xavier leads wire to wire, beats No. 19 Ohio State 71-65

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge had 14 points and 14 rebounds, Paul Scruggs also scored 14 points and Xavier led wire to wire in knocking off No. 19 Ohio State 71-65. Jamari Wheeler hit a 3-pointer to get Ohio State within two points with 17 seconds left, the closest the Buckeyes had been all evening. But Scruggs hit four free throws to put the game away for the Musketeers. E.J. Liddell had a season-low 17 points for the Buckeyes, who lost their first game this season after two close wins last week.