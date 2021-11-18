Undefeated Northwestern routs Fairleigh Dickinson 82-46

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Young scored 20 points, Pete Nance added 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Northwestern beat Fairleigh-Dickinson 82-46 to remain undefeated. Northwestern (4-0) is off to its best start since 2014-15. Young shot 6 of 8 from the floor and made all eight of his free throws. Nance was 7-of-8 shooting and collected his second double-double of the season and the sixth of his career. Devon Dunn and Ibrahim Wattara scored 12 points apiece for Fairleigh-Dickinson (0-2). The Wildcats had a double-digit lead five minutes into the game and built a 40-20 halftime advantage.