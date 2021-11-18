Rodgers, Bakhtiari among non-participants in Pack’s practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are having trouble getting healthy this week in preparation for their game at rival Minnesota. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not practiced because of a toe injury. The three-time NFL MVP has said he’s certain he’ll play against the Vikings. Left tackle David Bakhtiari has also been held out of practice. He’s trying to make his way back from a torn ACL suffered late last season. Running back Aaron Jones is unlikely to play at Minnesota after hurting his knee last week.