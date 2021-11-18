No. 9 Oklahoma State takes its B12 title chase to Texas Tech

By The Associated Press

Ninth-ranked Oklahoma State controls its fate in trying to get into the Big 12 championship game for the first time. The 9-1 Cowboys could clinch a spot as soon as Saturday with a win at Texas Tech, combined with a Baylor loss at Kansas State. Oklahoma State then plays six-time defending champion and co-leader Oklahoma. The Cowboys have won their last three games by an average margin of nearly 40 points. Texas Tech is 6-4 and bowl eligible for the first time since 2017 even after a midseason coaching change.