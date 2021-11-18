No. 17 Florida St. women rock Jacksonville in 2nd half

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Morgan Jones scored 11 of her 12 points in the third quarter to help Florida State’s massive turnaround as the No. 17-ranked Seminoles seized control and turned back Jacksonville 64-39. The Seminoles trailed the entire first half but asserted themselves in the third quarter, outscoring Jacksonville 27-7, shooting 75% from the floor, making 9 of 12 field goals with seven assists. The Seminoles had scored just 19 points in the first half. Taylor Hawks finished with 14 points and Shynia Jackson 12 for the Dolphins.