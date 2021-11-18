No. 13 Wake Forest looks to end Clemson’s ACC reign with win

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 13 Wake Forest has a huge final step if it wants to end Clemson’s reign atop the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Demon Deacons will have to end their 12-game losing streak to the Tigers. Wake Forest is undefeated in the ACC and can clinch its first division title and spot in the ACC title game since 2006. They’ll also end Clemson’s run of championship success that was widely projected to grow to seven straight ACC crowns this year. Instead, injuries and offensive inconsistencies have hampered the Tigers this season. Wake Forest needs to win one of its last two to reach the championship game.