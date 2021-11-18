McCaffrey could present issues for Washington’s pass defense

The Associated Press

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is rounding into form after missing five games with a hamstring injury. The 2019 All-Pro had 161 yards from scrimmage last week against Arizona despite still seeing a reduced number of carries since returning from injured reserve. He faces a stingy Washington run defense on Sunday that ranks sixth in the league. However, the WFT ranks 30th in pass defense, which means McCaffrey could be a dominant weapon through the air. McCaffrey has 11 games with 10 or more catches during his career, the most by a running back in NFL history.