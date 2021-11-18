IOC hails progress at meeting with Afghan sports officials

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic officials have met with Taliban-appointed sports leaders from Afghanistan. The IOC says the talks led to a commitment that Afghanistan’s athletes and teams will continue to compete internationally. The outcome could mean Afghan athletes will compete at the Beijing Olympics in February. Hundreds of athletes and sports officials have left Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August. They feared being barred from competing and from reprisals. Many were helped to leave by international athlete representatives and sports bodies including the IOC and FIFA.