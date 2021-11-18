FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 11

By BRANDON GDULA

numberFire

Tua Tagovailoa fits as a traditional streamer against a New York Jets defense that ranks 32nd in Adjusted Defensive Passing Net Expected Points (NEP) per play allowed. Tua, in three games against defenses ranked outside the top 20 in adjusted pass defense, has averaged 21.1 fantasy points per game by way of 259.3 yards and 2.0 touchdowns per game. The simulations are back on Cam Newton, who had a strong goal-line role in Week 10 that led to touchdowns on his first two plays. He’s “trending” toward starting, according to Carolina coach Matt Rhule. He’s a long-term option in addition to a Week 11 streamer.