Falcons’ slumping offense handed first shutout in 6 years

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s first shutout loss in six years was only the capper on a miserable week for the Falcons’ offense. Their 25-0 loss to the New England Patriots followed Sunday’s 43-3 defeat at Dallas in a week quarterback Matt Ryan and the Falcons would rather forget. It was Atlanta’s first shutout loss since a 38-0 blowout at Carolina on Dec. 13, 2015. The Falcons haven’t scored a touchdown in more than two games. Their offense was thin even before versatile running back Cordarrelle Patterson was held out with an ankle injury. Patterson is the team’s leading rusher.