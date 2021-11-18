Dolphins, Jets square off with all-time series tied 55-55-1

By The Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets have played 111 times including a postseason game won by Miami and the series is tied 55-55-1. The Dolphins have won six of the last seven meetings and could reclaim the series lead for the first time in just over 21 years. Miami is coming off a stunning 22-10 victory over Baltimore. New York lost last week to Buffalo and is the first team to give up at least 45 points three times in a four-game span since the Giants in 1966. Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the Jets in place of the injured Zach Wilson.