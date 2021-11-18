Brown leads Missouri past cold-shooting N. Illinois 54-37

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Missouri over cold-shooting Northern Illinois 54-37. The game was tied 32-32 with about 10 minutes left. Missouri (2-1) scored the next 10 points while Northern Illinois (1-2) added just five more points the rest of the game. Brown also had career highs with six assists and four blocks. Jordan Wilmore added 11 points and Ronnie DeGray III had 10 for the Tigers. Trendon Hankerson scored eight points on 3-of-17 for Northern Illinois, which trailed by three points at halftime.