Benzan, Reese lead No. 3 Maryland past UNCW, 108-66

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Katie Benzan scored 24 points, Angel Reese had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 3 Maryland remained undefeated with a 108-66 rout of UNC Wilmington. It was the fourth double-double in five games for Reese, who is averaging 19.4 points and 12 rebounds for the Terrapins. Carrie Gross led the Seahawks with 17 points. Maryland’s size and athleticism confounded UNCW, which committed 14 first-half turnovers and 21 for the game. The Terps had an 18-0 edge in points off turnovers in the first half and 30-2 for the game.