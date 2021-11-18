Beijing: Olympic snow demand won’t affect water supply

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing Winter Olympics organizers say the high demand for artificial snow at the outdoor venues will have a minimal effect on the local water supply. Spokesperson Zhao Weidong says water needed for snow making at the Yanqing zone where the sliding and alpine skiing events will be held will account for just 1.6% of water used in the area. The water is to come from the Foyukou and Baihebao Reservoirs. Other outdoor events will be held in the neighboring province of Hebei where natural snow is usually more plentiful. Zhao also says a third athlete has been quarantined for testing positive for COVID-19 after two foreign athletes were quarantined during ongoing luge test events, while still allowed to practice.