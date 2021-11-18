Bears’ defensive decline follows rash of injuries

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears’ defense is having trouble stopping the run, producing turnovers and finishing games under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai. It hasn’t been easy fighting through a series of injuries. Pass rusher Khalil Mack and defensive end Akiem Hick remain sidelined with injuries and are missing practices, although the team did get safety Eddie Jackson back at practice Thursday for the first time in three weeks. The Bears on Sunday host Baltimore trying to end a four-game losing streak, the third straight year they’ve had a skid of at least four games.