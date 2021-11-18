Baylor heads to K-State with Big 12 title hopes alive

By The Associated Press

Baylor gave itself a chance to reach the Big 12 title game with last week’s win over Oklahoma. Now, the Bears need to beat Kansas State to keep those hopes alive. The Wildcats have won four straight since a three-game losing streak to reach bowl eligibility, and now they want to improve their positioning over the final two games. Baylor has dominated the series the past few years, rallying from a big second-half deficit last season for its fourth straight win.