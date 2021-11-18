Barty finishes year as WTA’s No. 1 for 3rd consecutive time

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wimbledon champion Ash Barty has finished No. 1 in the WTA singles rankings for the third consecutive season. Katerina Siniakova topped the doubles rankings for the second time. Barty is a 25-year-old from Australia. She joins Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert as the only women to lead the year-end rankings three straight times. This week is Barty’s 95th in a row atop the WTA and 102nd overall. Barty’s title at the All England Club in July was her second at a Grand Slam tournament. She also won the 2019 French Open. She went 42-8 this season.