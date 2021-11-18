Ashley Joens leads No. 14 Iowa St women past Drake 98-76

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 31 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals and No. 14 Iowa State pulled away from Drake for a 98-76 win. Aubrey Joens added a career-high 18 points. Ashley Joens, who had her 32nd career double-double and 12th 30-point game, scored 11 points in the third quarter when the Cyclones took over. Iowa State ended up going 15 of 36 from 3-point range with the Joens sisters both hitting 5 of 11. Katie Dinnebier scored 19 for Drake.