As Vikes prep for Rodgers, Packers ‘D poses tough test, too

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are used to the stress of defending against Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The three-time NFL MVP has 24 touchdown passes and just three interceptions in 13 games against Minnesota under coach Mike Zimmer. The Packers’ defense will pose a tough test for the Vikings, too. The Packers have not allowed their opponent to score for six straight quarters. They surrendered only one touchdown pass over their last three games against star quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson. The Packers are 8-2. They have a 3 1/2-game lead in the NFC North on the Vikings.