South Africa’s Erasmus banned for criticizing ref in video

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa director of rugby Rassie Eramsus has been banned from all rugby for two months and barred from attending test matches in an official role for 10 months after the sport’s governing body found him guilty of six counts of misconduct. The charges against the Springboks’ 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning coach related to a video in which he criticized Australian referee Nic Berry following the first test against the British and Irish Lions in July. The decision by World Rugby means Erasmus can’t play any part in South Africa’s season-ending test against England on Saturday.