Premier League needs new chair as Hoffman announces exit

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League is looking for a new leader after Gary Hoffman said he will step down as chair in January after 20 months in the role. Hoffman’s exit comes at a challenging time for the world’s richest soccer league amid concerns from clubs about the process around the approval of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund as the new owner of Newcastle. Hoffman had to grapple with the return of the league after its 100-day pandemic shutdown, ongoing coronavirus issues and the aborted attempted by six clubs to join a breakaway European Super League.