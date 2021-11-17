Packers’ Rodgers doesn’t practice because of toe issue

By BILL HUBER

Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ imperfect offense hasn’t been getting the practice it needs. And it might not get it this week, either. Reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t on the practice field Wednesday because of an injured toe. Rodgers didn’t play in a Nov. 7 loss at Kansas City and didn’t practice before a victory Sunday over Seattle because he had tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers said he plans on being at Thursday’s practice. The Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.