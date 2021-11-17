No. 21 Ohio State women bowl past Bowling Green 94-63

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell and Rebeka Mikulasikova each scored 19 points, the 21st-ranked Ohio State women shot 57% from the floor and outpaced Bowling Green 94-63. Mikulasikova made eight of 13 shots whole Mikesell made four of the Buckeyes eight 3-point shots. Jacy Sheldon added 17 points and Kateri Poole 11 for Ohio State. Morgan Sharps came off the bench and got hot late scoring 14 of her 21 points for Bowling Green (1-2) in the final 10:42. Zoe Miller added 12 points.