Judge tells Ruggs’ lawyers to seek fire records without her

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge has told attorneys for Henry Ruggs III to get their own subpoena for fire department records about the fatal crash and fire the former Raiders wide receiver is accused of causing by driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph. The judge told Ruggs’ lawyers she won’t issue a court order. The lawyers say a witness tells them firefighters were slow to extinguish flames in the vehicle in which Tina Tintor died before dawn Nov. 2. Ruggs was released by the Raiders. He’s free on bail pending a preliminary hearing of evidence Dec. 16 on felony charges that could get him at least two years of mandatory prison time if he’s convicted.