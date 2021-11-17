Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Houston's 100-sack milestone was a bright spot for Ravens

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Justin Houston’s sack was one of the few bright spots for the Baltimore Ravens in their 22-10 loss at Miami last week. It brought his career total to 100 1/2 sacks. Since Baltimore acquired him shortly before the season, he’s been a solid addition. Although Houston only has three sacks through eight games, he also has 13 quarterback hurries, more than he had all of last season. The 32-year-old Houston is in his 11th season. He spent eight with Kansas City and two with Indianapolis before signing with the Ravens late in the offseason.

Associated Press

