Belt stays with Giants, accepts $18.4M qualifying offer

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Brandon Belt has accepted an $18.4 million qualifying offer from San Francisco rather than pursue bidders as a free agent. Belt was the only one to accept among the 14 free agents who received the offers from their former clubs on Nov. 7. Among those down offers were first baseman Freddie Freeman of Atlanta, shortstop Carlos Correa and right-hander Justin Verlander of Houston, pitcher Robbie Ray and infielder Marcus Semien of Toronto, Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and Mets outfielder Michael Conforto.