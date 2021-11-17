Alves insisted on returning to help Barcelona recover

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Dani Alves has been cheered by a crowd of more than 10,000 as he was introduced to Barcelona fans at Camp Nou Stadium. He says he insisted on returning to Barcelona to help put the Catalan club back on track. The 38-year-old Brazil defender says he will be ready to fight for a starting spot when he is eligible to play in January. Alves was without a club since leaving Brazilian team Säo Paulo in September. He signed a contract with Barcelona until the end of the season. Barcelona is ninth in the Spanish league.