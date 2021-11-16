Wales secures playoff seeded spot with draw against Belgium

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales has secured a seeded spot in the World Cup playoffs by holding Belgium to a 1-1 draw after rallying from a goal down in their final qualifier in Group E. Wales was guaranteed a playoff spot before kickoff through its Nations League results and the draw guaranteed Rob Page’s players will get a home draw in the playoff semifinals in March. Unbeaten in the group, Belgium secured the top spot and direct qualification last weekend with a 3-1 win over Estonia. The Czech Republic beat Estonia 2-0 on Tuesday in the group’s other match and finished third.