Robertson, callup Oettinger lead Stars past Red Wings 5-2

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored twice and Jake Oettinger made 28 saves in his season debut as the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night. Ryan Suter, Jamie Benn and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars. Filip Zadina and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 25 shots as his three-game winning streak was snapped. Larkin was removed from the game before the start of the third period due to COVID-19 protocol.