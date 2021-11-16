Packers grab No. 1 spot in AP Pro32 poll; Cards fall to 4th

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ return helped lift the Green Bay Packers four places to the top spot of the latest AP Pro32 poll. The Packers received six of the 12 first-place votes. The surging Tennessee Titans, who have won six in a row, earned the remaining six first-place votes to remain in second place. The Dallas Cowboys climbed four spots all the way to No. 3 after a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Arizona Cardinals, last week’s top team, dropped three spots to No. 4 after a loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Buffalo Bills rebounded after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars by dominating the New York Jets and gained two spots to No. 5.