No. 4 Indiana uses big run at end of half to rout Norfolk St

By EVAN GERIKE

Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes and Aleksa Gulbe each scored 22 points to help No. 4 Indiana rout Norfolk State 72-42. Holmes, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, scored 18 of her points in the first half. The Hoosiers (3-0) only led 22-21 in the second quarter before they scored the final 17 points of the half to go into the break up 18. Indiana, which moved up to No. 4 in the poll on Monday for the school’s best ranking ever, committed 22 turnovers but only allowed 23 points off them. Norfolk State (2-2) was led by Deja Frances, who scored 12 points for the Spartans. Norfolk State shot just 25% from the field.