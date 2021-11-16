No. 3 Maryland rolls over Mount St. Mary’s 98-57

By RICH DUBROFF

Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Angel Reese scored 18 points and had a career-high 15 rebounds, Mimi Collins scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Ashley Owusu had 16 as No. 3 Maryland rolled to a 98-57 win over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night. Katie Benzan had 14 points and eight assists. Chloe Bibby added 13 points and nine rebounds. and Shyanne Sellers had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Mount St. Mary’s was led by Aryna Taylor’s 21. Kendall Bresee had 12 points and eight rebounds. Maryland (4-0) scored the game’s first 16 points and didn’t allow a field goal until Taylor hit a 3-pointer with 2:13 left in the first quarter.