No. 25 USC tops FGCU in ‘Dunk City’ reunion game, 78-61

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Chevez Goodwin scored 20 points, Boogie Ellis added 18 and No. 25 Southern California beat Florida Gulf Coast 78-61 in the return of Trojans coach Andy Enfield to the school. Enfield led FGCU to the “Dunk City” moniker in the 2013 NCAA tournament. Isaiah Mobley scored 13 points for USC, which also got 10 from Max Agbonkpolo. Cyrus Largie scored 20 points for FGCU. It was a rare visit by a major-conference school to Dunk City.