No. 22 West Virginia women open season with 86-33 win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Esmery Martinez had 19 points and seven rebounds, Kirsten Deans added 18 points and seven steals, and No. 22 West Virginia beat St. Francis (Pa.) 86-33. West Virginia scored the first 14 points of the game to start a 20-1 run through the opening seven minutes. Martinez had seven points and five rebounds in the first quarter, and West Virginia led 27-8. West Virginia held St. Francis to just two made field goals in the third quarter, and closed on a 14-0 run to extend its lead to 47 points.