Netherlands beats Norway 2-0 to qualify for World Cup

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands has qualified for next year’s World Cup on its second attempt by beating Norway 2-0 in an empty De Kuip stadium. Turkey qualified for the playoffs by beating Montenegro 2-1 in Podgorica. Steven Bergwijn finally broke the stalemate in a cagey match in the 84th minute, running onto a pass by Arnaut Danjuma and smashing a powerful shot past Orjan Nyland. In stoppage time, the Tottenham winger surged forward and laid off a pass for Memphis Depay to seal the victory with a shot from a tight angle.