Nelly Korda has a new coach in middle of a breakout season

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Not even the best season of her young career is keeping Nelly Korda from trying to get better. She says she changed swing coaches a few weeks ago to Jamie Mulligan of Virginia Country Club in Long Beach, California. Among his more notable pupils is Patrick Cantlay. This after Korda has won her first major and an Olympic gold medal. Korda says she’s not doing much to her swing in the middle of the season. She says she is obsessed with her swing but that it’s always good to have an instructor for feedback.